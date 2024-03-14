St. John’s runs wild on Seton Hall, advances to first Big East semis since 2000

St. John’s played like a team desperate to make the NCAA tournament with a resounding 91-72 win over Seton Hall in the Big East tournament quarterfinals, advancing to their first conference tournament semifinal for the first time since 2000 and assuredly punch their ticket into the NCAA tournament.

Seton Hall had no difficulty generating offense early on, taking a 13-8 lead while making five of their first seven baskets, including their first three attempts from beyond the arc. The Pirates maintained their edge until nine minutes remained in the first half, as Zuby Ejiofor’s three-pointer from the top of the key pushed the Johnnies ahead and kickstarted a 7-0 run that featured another three from Nahiem Alleyne and an R.J. Luis breakaway steal and score to give St. John’s a 31-24 lead.

R.J. Luis would carry the energy from there, scoring a team-high 18 points and picking up 9 rebounds in the game, including hitting a quick mid-range jumper to beat the halftime buzzer and give St. John’s 45-40 lead.

Unlike their last meeting with the Pirates, the Red Storm carried that momentum into the second half by leaping to a 6-0 run out of the intermission.

St. John’s used Seton Hall’s strengths against them by causing disruptions and breaking in transition. The Red Storm scored 22 points off 14 turnovers and produced 19 fastbreak points. That constant disruption stalled multiple chances for Seton Hall to come back, with backbreaking threes by Daniss Jenkins and Jordan Dingle sucked the oxygen out of the Pirates.

The Red Storm also kept the Pirates from making clutch shots in the second half as well. After allowing Seton Hall to shoot 7-of-13 from three in the first half, they could only manage one three on nine attempts in the final twenty minutes.

Al-Amir Dawes tried mightily to lead the Pirates’ offense, scoring a game-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and 4-of-10 from three, but the Red Storm held his teammates in check. Dre Davis, who averaged 21 points in his last five games, was held to a modest 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Kadary Richmond was also held in check with 13 points of his own.

A major question entering this game was if St. John’s was tough enough to hang with a Seton Hall team that out-rebounded them by a combined 21 boards in their first two meetings. The Red Storm not only competed with the Pirates on the glass, they dominated the battle on the boards, hauling in 39 to Seton Hall’s 29. They were also able to keep Seton Hall at bay by missing just one of their 20 free throw attempts.

Six Johnnies scored in double-figures including Luis. Joel Soriano looked like his usual self, logging a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Ledlum did a little bit of everything, scoring 11 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and recorded an absurd 4 blocks and 3 steals. Daniss Jenkins scored 11 points and dished 4 assists despite early foul trouble. Jordan Dingle recorded 14 points, including those aforementioned critical baskets. Nahiem Alleyne was perfect from the field, going 5-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 from deep to score 14 points.

As the final minutes counted down, the many Red Storm fans in attendance bellowed out a cathartic “Let’s Go Johnnies” chant that could be heard from Union Turnpike and Utopia Parkway. Reaching the Big East semifinals seems like a minor victory, but for a long-suffering fanbase, it means a lot. This is one of the many demons the Red Storm seek to exorcise with Rick Pitino as head coach.

For 24 straight years, St. John’s spent Friday night at the Big East tournament at home. Tomorrow, they will face 1-seed UConn in the first game of the Big East semifinals in front of what should be an electrified sellout Garden crowd.