St. John’s vs. UConn Big East men’s basketball tournament semifinal preview and game thread

For the first time in Rumble in the Garden history, we can officially post that St. John’s is playing on Friday night of the Big East Tournament. Yesterday, the Red Storm knocked off Seton Hall by a score of 91-72 to secure their first appearance in the Big East tournament semifinals since 2000, which was also the last time they won the Big East tournament.

The Red Storm will have their work cut out for them, as they will face the 1-seed UConn Huskies, who swept the season series and smoked Xavier in yesterday’s Big East tournament quarterfinal, 87-60, despite giving up a 10-0 start to the Musketeers.

Game information

Who: 5-seed St. John’s Red Storm (20-12) vs. 1-seed UConn Huskies (29-3)

When: Friday, March 15, 2024, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FOX

Radio: Learfield Red Storm Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 389

Opening Odds: TBA

Series History: St. John’s leads 37-33. UConn has won two meetings in the regular season, winning 69-65 in Storrs and 77-63 in New York City.

Résumé review

St. John’s is 20-12 overall with a conference regular season record of 11-9.

St. John’s is currently ranked 24th in KenPom and 39th in NET while holding the 35th-best strength of schedule rating in KenPom. Their records by NET quadrants are as follows, with game-by-game results on bballnet.com.

4-9 in Quad 1 games

6-2 in Quad 2 games

3-1 in Quad 3 games

7-0 in Quad 4 games

The NCAA designated St. John’s games at the Big East Tournament as home games, meaning the Red Storm cannot claim a Quad 1 win unless they face UConn, Marquette, or Creighton.

Facing UConn (NET #3) at home gives St. John’s a chance to claim a Quad 1 win.

According to Bracket Matrix’s latest update on March 15, St. John’s is seeded in 108 of 123 different bracketologies with an average seed of 10.81.

Injury update

No injury news for St. John’s.

Know the enemy

All-Big East first team honorees Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer look to build off great regular season campaigns. Newton is averaging 15.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 49% from two, 31% from three, and 80% from the free throw line, while Cam Spencer averages 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists on 55% from two, 45% from three, and 90% from the free throw line.

Hassan Diarra won the Big East Sixth Man of the Year award last week. The senior guard from Queens averaged 5.1 points in 31 regular season games and one start, while shooting an efficient 54% from two-point range, 38% from three, and 78% from the free throw line.

Freshman five-star Stephon Castle has experienced the highs and lows you would expect out of a newcomer, but his play is steadily improving in the second half. Since the start of February, Castle is averaging 12.6 points on 55% from two, 33% from three, and 92% from the free throw line, compared to his season average and splits of 10.3 points on 51% from two, 27% from three, and 69% from the free throw line in his first 15 games beforehand.

Alex Karaban missed his last game against St. John’s with an ankle injury, but he’s been healthy since. The redshirt sophomore finished the final three regular season games averaging 17.3 points while shooting an unconscious 47.6% from three on 21 attempts.

The frontcourt tandem of Donovan Clingan and Samson Johnson continue to pose problems for opposing teams. The duo combined for 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting against Xavier yesterday. Clingan, in particular, has elevated his play. The 7-footer is averaging 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks on 64% shooting from the field in his last seven games.

Storylines to follow

Luis is back on track - On Thursday, Rick Pitino said R.J. Luis is participating full-time in practice this week after shin splints limited Luis to practicing part of the time since December. This is huge news for one of the Red Storm’s most dynamic players, who is coming off an 18 point, 9 rebound performance against Seton Hall.

Sharing the love - Six Red Storm players scored in double-figures in yesterday’s win over Seton Hall, but none surpassed the 20-point threshold. Can the Red Storm continue their democratic approach on offense?

Causing mayhem - “Stocks” are a self-explanatory stat, the sum of steals and blocks a team records in a game. The Red Storm logged 16 stocks in yesterday’s game against Seton Hall, never allowing the Pirates to find momentum. St. John’s had 20, 12, and 15 stocks in each of the three games before yesterday’s game.

Keys to the game

Stay connected - Cam Spencer lit up the Red Storm in their last meeting at the Garden, thanks to some lackadaisical perimeter defense. The Red Storm must respect one of the best scorers in the country and not give him an inch of space.

Disrupt the Huskies’ offense - UConn runs one of the most intricate offensive systems in the country, but they have mastered it and have become an unguardable nightmare. They run these criss-crossing off-ball patterns that keep defenses on their toes. St. John’s can’t sit back and let UConn get in rhythm; they must play the passing late and muck up the Huskies’ offense.

Make your threes - The Red Storm won’t have as much success attacking the paint as they did against Seton Hall. It’s critical that St. John’s is able to make their perimeter jumpers in order to keep pace with the Huskies.

Prediction

St. John’s is almost certainly in the NCAA tournament picture no matter the result on Friday night, meaning they are essentially playing with house money. That doesn’t mean they should keep their foot off the pedal and kill time until Selection Sunday. The Huskies haven’t looked this dominant all season, and it’s difficult to see St. John’s pulling off a win against a full-strength Huskies team. UConn wins, 82-70.