St. John’s fights valiantly, but falls in Big East semifinals after UConn offensive onslaught

Rick Pitino said he wanted his team to play “racehorse basketball” after yesterday’s 91-72 win over Seton Hall, and St. John’s needed a similar performance if they wanted to pull off an improbable upset over UConn in their first Friday night appearance at the Big East tournament since 2000.

The Red Storm fought admirably for all forty minutes, but the Huskies were too much, outgunning the Red Storm, 95-90, to knock St. John’s out of the Big East tournament and advance to the championship game on Saturday.

The Garden court was a veritable warzone. Not even 39 combined personal fouls, plus technical fouls assessed to Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley, doled out by the James Breeding-led officiating crew could obfuscate one of the most fiery and competitive Big East tournament games in recent memory.

St. John’s vaulted to a 10-3 lead early on, but that would be their largest lead of the game. The Huskies would respond with a 14-6 run to claim the lead. Daniss Jenkins was unconscious during this stretch, scoring 14 of his team-high 27 points in the game’s first six minutes.

Jenkins’s red-hot touch would disappear afterward, and none of his Red Storm teammates looked ready to step up. The Huskies would make the first of several punishing runs in this game from here, taking a 30-22 lead and forcing Rick Pitino to burn one of his timeouts after a Jaylin Stewart fastbreak layup.

Unsurprisingly, the Huskies would not relent, holding their lead entering the halftime break. But the Red Storm made it interesting. Jordan Dingle and Brady Dunlap made buckets in the paint; then a fastbreak Zuby Ejiofor dunk cut the deficit to three.

Johnnies on the break ⚡️

Tristen Newton responded with two free throws before Daniss Jenkins appeared to make a reverse layup that would have kept the game at one possession at halftime, but it was waved off as St. John’s entered the locker room trailing 52-47.

After the halftime buzzer, Dan Hurley remained on the court asking referees to eject Tom O’Grady, a longtime friend of Rick Pitino, for alleged obscenities uttered to Hurley. In a postgame media scrum, O’Grady would say he was only telling Hurley “he was out of the coach’s box”. The red blazer-clad O’Grady would remain at his courtside seats in the second half, after Hurley changed his mind and asked the refs to not remove him from the game out of a fear of “bad karma”.

St. John’s appeared to have good karma exiting the locker room as they continued to apply pressure, cutting the lead down to two after a Daniss Jenkins pull-up mid-range jumper made it a 56-54 UConn game. Immediately afterward, the Huskies cut off all Red Storm momentum with a 17-2 run that could be described as an avalanche.

The Red Storm continued to find life in this game with Jordan Dingle and Chris Ledlum knocking down a pair of timely threes each after the ten-minute mark in the second half; Dingle would finish with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Ledlum would finish with six points off those two threes.

Jordan Dingle is heating up



17 PTS, 3-5 from deep

Yet, the Huskies’ offense was simply unstoppable. Despite a last-gasp effort by St. John’s to cut the deficit down to six, a 91-85 game, it was too late for the Red Storm as the Huskies shut the door with clutch free throws.

St. John’s had an incredible offensive game, shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three (10-of-22), and 88 percent from the free throw line (16-of-18). Those numbers looked modest compared to the Huskies’ cyborg-like offensive production.

In total, UConn would score 57 percent from the field, 50 percent from three (11-of-22), and 91 percent from the free throw line (22-of-24). Those eye-popping numbers came despite St. John’s out-rebounding UConn 34-30 and taking 17 more shot attempts.

Tristen Newton (25 points), Cam Spencer (20 points), and Alex Karaban (14 points) combined for 59 points on 16-of-31 shooting from the field and 10-of-18 from three.

As UConn advances to play the winner of Providence and Marquette for the Big East tournament championship tomorrow night, St. John’s will spend the next two nights wondering where their names will appear on the NCAA tournament bracket.