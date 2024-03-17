St. John’s misses the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

There will be no dancing for St. John’s in 2024.

At Sunday night’s Selection Show, St. John’s March Madness dreams were crushed as they missed the cut for the NCAA tournament.

St. John’s appeared like a clear lock for the NCAA tournament after dispatching Seton Hall in the Big East tournament on Thursday night. A loss to conference juggernaut UConn in the Big East semifinals shouldn’t matter. Barring a catastrophic amount of bid thievery before Selection Sunday, the Red Storm would be making travel plans for the Big Dance.

In the following 72 hours, the Red Storm’s worst fears were realized. Conference tournament winners like NC State, Oregon, Duquesne, and UAB gobbled up auto-bids to shrink a highly-competitive bubble.

The committee selected Virginia, Colorado State, Boise State, and Colorado over St. John’s.

St. John’s was not even a First Four Out team, as Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Indiana State, and Pittsburgh were also ahead of them.

The program has also announced that they will decline any invitation to the NIT, officially beginning the offseason for the Red Storm.

St. John’s boasted tournament-caliber metrics that would make them an at-large team in almost any other season, a KenPom ranking of 25th and a NET ranking of 32nd, but relatively underwhelming resume results kept them out of the NCAA tournament picture.

The Red Storm’s scarlet letter was a 16-point home loss to a Michigan team that finished dead last in the Big Ten. St. John’s also had a losing record against Quad 1/Quad 2 opponents (10-12) and only one win against a tournament team, a 80-66 win over 3-seed Creighton.

As a result of a brutal amount of bid stealing, St. John’s earns the ignominious distinction of becoming the second highest-rated NET team to miss the tournament since the metric’s inception in 2018 (the first was Indiana State, also from this season) and the first pre-tournament top-30 KenPom team to miss the NCAA tournament since 2019 Texas.

Entering the 2024-25 season, St. John’s will continue to seek their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019 and their first NCAA tournament win since 2000.