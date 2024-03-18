Sunday’s tournament snub may be the most painful installment in the tortured modern history of St. John’s basketball

Daniss Jenkins dribbled the ball off the Madison Square Garden hardwood as the final seconds ticked down to put the final touches on a consummate 91-72 win over Seton Hall and, in all likelihood, send St. John’s into the NCAA tournament. Clamorous chants of “Let’s Go Johnnies” whirled around the arena like a cyclone. Players were skipping and cathartically yelling down the tunnel. Cheerleaders sang, “We’re going dancing, we’re going dancing!” as they walked off the court.

This moment felt like the start of a new era, a moment when St. John’s would—at last—turn a corner after years of futility and begin its ascension back to college basketball relevancy.

What’s happened since is something a UConn or Georgetown fan would deem too sick and twisted for a rival to endure.

It’s been one day since we learned the NCAA tournament committee left St. John’s out of the field of 68. Sunday’s tournament snub of St. John’s felt like watching a perfectly healthy family member suddenly die.

Many bracketologists considered The Red Storm a close lock to reach the tournament on Thursday evening; however, a series of improbable dominoes in other conference tournaments began to fall against them.

Tournament lock Dayton fell to Duquesne in the Atlantic-10 tournament to open up a second bid for the mid-major conference.

Oregon was not even on the bubble and knocked off future 2-seed Arizona en route to winning the final Pac-12 tournament.

Last year’s Final Four Cinderella and at-large favorite Florida Atlantic looked helpless in a loss to a 16-20 Temple team led by a first-year head coach, gifting a mediocre American Athletic Conference an extra bid.

New Mexico, a team with only one top-100 win away from their fortress of The Pit, swiftly knocked off future tournament teams Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State in consecutive days to win the Mountain West tournament.

The most inexplicable bid thievery this weekend comes from North Carolina State. The Wolfpack entered the ACC tournament with a record of 17-14 and an uncomfortable amount of rumors about the potential firing of head coach Kevin Keatts. As if by divine intervention, N.C. State won five games in five days, including against Virginia, Duke, and North Carolina, to save their coach’s job and clinch an automatic bid.

North Carolina State’s run should be one of the great stories in college basketball, but it’s a tragic tale for St. John’s fans.

As if to pour hydrochloric acid on a salt-rubbed wound, St. John’s wasn’t even one of the first four teams out of the field. For a program that tends to get kicked while it’s down, this designation was painfully familiar.

An undying and loyal fanbase that doggedly stuck through years of mismanagement and tournament futility finally had a team worth rallying around, with utmost certainty that they would hear their names called on Selection Sunday, only to witness their beloved team miss the field because an overwhelming amount of poor teams stole enough bids that the NCAA tournament will have 10-seed play-in games for the first time in its history.

The pain felt by the fourteen players who scratched and clawed at the end of the regular season to transform a tournament appearance from a pipe dream into a realistic outcome.

The seniors on this team do not deserve to see their final season end under these soul-crushing circumstances. Nahiem Alleyne and Daniss Jenkins deserved another chance to perform under the NCAA tournament lights. Joel Soriano, Chris Ledlum, Jordan Dingle, and Sean Conway all deserved to experience the magic of March Madness before their college careers ended.

Losing six players who built the foundation for this Red Storm team will make the question of who will replace them even more pressing. St. John’s basketball is in a much better position today than they were before they hired Rick Pitino, thanks to a more engaged fanbase, new NIL infrastructure, and a united administration willing to give the program the requisite support for a team playing in the Big East, but trying to replace what players like Daniss Jenkins and Joel Soriano contributed to St. John’s through the transfer portal is much easier said than done. Who knows how Rick Pitino will construct next season’s roster?

The second year of every one of Rick Pitino’s tenures bears transformative success, no matter where the Hall of Fame head coach is employed. There’s a good chance that Sunday evening’s proceedings are only a speedbump before St. John’s basketball enjoys a years-long renaissance, but we don’t know that right now.

There is also a decent chance that the wheels fall off for the umpteenth time in recent memory and St. John’s is sent back to the drawing board, figuring out how to return Red Storm basketball to the skyscraping heights Louie, Chris, and Walter reached — or at least the mild relevance Jarvis and Lavin brought.

All that is certain is that the events of March 17, 2024, are now infamously a part of the extensive anthology of heartbreak for St. John’s basketball.