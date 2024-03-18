Looking back on a rollercoaster ride of a St. John’s men’s basketball season

The March 15th game against Connecticut ended with Daniss Jenkins hitting three free throws to drop the deficit to five with seconds to go. A young man approached me in the Madison Square Garden hall, having seen my red tee shirt with a white “S-J” across the front. I had never met the individual before, but he, for some reason, felt compelled to talk to me. “St. John’s was awesome,” he began, “they never gave up. That guard Jenkins is a pro. I expect they will do well in the tournament. I have to tell you - my seat was costly, but I got my money’s worth with this game”.

I wondered which team he supported during the tournament, so I asked, and he replied, “UConn.”

Even Huskies fans felt that St. John’s not only belonged in the tournament but that they would do well in it.

The dream

The dream began just about one year ago today. Coach Mike Anderson was leaving, and Hall of Fame Coach Rick Pitino was on his way to Queens. Optimism reigned.

Coach Pitino was meeting with Joel Soriano and asking him to be captain. As time passed, all but one additional player (reserve forward Drissa Traore) from the 2022-23 squad moved on.

In the next few months, ten other transfers from Kansas, Oregon State, Connecticut, UMass, VMI, Iona, and Ivy League schools, Yale and Harvard, would join the Johnnies along with two four-star freshmen, Simeon Wilcher and Brady Dunlap to create a buzz amongst fans. The long-term goal was a twenty-win season and an NCAA tournament invite. For some seniors and grad students, the goal was more than an invite to the tournament; it was a deep run during the games.

Joel Soriano’s vision was different: to help bring St. John’s back to the glory it once had on the basketball court.

Soriano on what making the tournament this season would mean for St. John's: "This would be a start. Once we get there, that's going to be the standard that this program is going to have to live by in order to make St. John's a powerhouse again." — Rumble In The Garden (@rumbleSBN) March 7, 2024

The early season: behind schedule

After adding perennial powerhouses Michigan and West Virginia, as well as accepting an invitation to the Charleston Classic to potentially face teams like Houston, Dayton, and Utah, the team and fanbase anticipated the strength of the schedule for the 2023-24 season would vastly improve.

The presentation of the program noticeably increased. St. John’s only scheduled five games at Carnesecca Arena, the number of games played at Madison Square Garden increased to eight, and the Red Storm would play three games in Elmont’s UBS Arena. Optimism reigned even despite an opening season loss to a Michigan deemed at the time to be a competitive team from the Big Ten.

Unfortunately, schedule makers could not have anticipated sudden down years for the Michigan and West Virginia basketball programs.

Early in the season, during a press conference after a victory, Coach Pitino invited Chris Ledlum and Jordan Dingle to join him. He expressed pride that the two Ivy Leaguers would choose to attend St. John’s to “continue their education and find an opportunity to be in the tournament in their last year of the collegiate ball.” To join a dream was impossible for the Johnnies in past years!

The Johnnies ended the nonconference schedule with an 8-3 record. A win over Utah was deemed a Quad One win, but only a little else was noteworthy, except the loss to Michigan, which was a true detriment to their dream. The early-season performances did not suggest that the dream of an NCAA bid would become a likely outcome.

Completing the dream would depend upon performance in Big East league play.

FINAL: Boston College 86, St. John’s 80



The Red Storm crumble after holding a 10-point lead early in the second half. Now 6-3, they have a lot of work to do in Big East play in order to go to the NCAA tournament. — Rumble In The Garden (@rumbleSBN) December 10, 2023

The rollercoaster of the Big East

At the beginning of the season, a record of 12-8 in league play seemed the benchmark for an NCAA tournament berth. The Johnnies were on target in the first five games, notching a 4-1 record.

The next ten games began with a one-point loss at Creighton. Following it was a disastrous loss at Seton Hall, in which Seton Hall had a 28-0 run throughout the end of the first half and continued well into the second half. Only a spirited effort by inserted second-teamers made the final score somewhat respectable.

A one-point loss to Marquette at home followed. The Big East record was now 4-4. Except for the loss to Seton Hall, the Johnnies were within four points in all of the games against the top three teams in the conference. If St. John’s made one or two critical free throws at the end of a game, corrected a missed defensive assignment, successfully won that 50/50 loose ball battle, or got a favorable call, that could have flipped one or more of those losses into the win column.

On January 24, 2024, a 70-50 thrashing of Villanova righted the slump, but the slump quickly reinstated itself. After blowing a nineteen-point lead at the UBS Arena to Seton Hall less than one month later, the Johnnies appeared dead to playoff chances. Fans called for Coach Pitino to play the underclassmen more in preparation for next season.

A victory over a struggling Georgetown team began to set the tone for a 5-0 ending to the regular season and a league record of 11-9.

From day one of the season, an 11-9 record in the Big East was never seemed enough to ensure an NCAA bid. Couple that with an average performance in the non-league games, and the Red Storm needed to do something significant in the tournament.

The Big East Tournament

Fans verbalized that the purpose of the Big East Tournament was to ensure enough success to ensure a league bid. The evaluation of NET and Ken Pom rankings convinced them that one significant win would do it. Staying out of the first-day tournament games was deemed essential, which the Johnnies accomplished with their late-season victories.

To his credit, Coach Pitino set a higher goal: bringing a Big East Tournament Championship to St. John’s.

To this date, the stars were aligning for the Red Storm. A win-or-go-home game with Seton Hall was set, and the Johnnies impressively did just that. But the dream was simply a dream. One of two outcomes was needed to ensure the dream would come true.

The first would be a victory over the number one team in the country, the University of Connecticut, on March 15. If not a victory, then a competitive showing and having the stars align for the Johnnies just one more day. In the second scenario, the Johnnies only controlled one of the two requirements.

Before the Big East semifinal game, there was a consensus amongst almost all fans, whether St. John’s fans, UConn fans, or neutral observers that any team in the Big East, save Georgetown and DePaul could defeat any other team on a given night. Partway into the game, a young fan entered with UConn ahead by five points and asked, “Do we have a chance?” I simply answered, “Yes, if we keep playing as we have so far.”

One play that did not go Johnnies’ way could have made enough of a difference to lead to what many deemed the impossible dream of defeating UConn in the Big East Tournament.

Four and a half minutes into the game, the Johnnies led 13 to 8. Alleyne and Luis had substituted into the lineup. Alleyne drove down to the right of the key and saw a cutting Luis. He made a perfect pass to him. Luis took a dribble, drawing 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan towards him instead of forcing up an off-balanced shot. Luis passed to Soriano just to the left of the basket. A perfect play so far. Soriano went up strong for a dunk, but he was met by Clingan, who blocked his shot at the rim.

The Huskies pushed the ball downcourt and found an open Hassan Diarra under the basket, who was fouled by Chris Ledlum as he laid the ball in. Ledlum came out of the game and stayed on the bench for the remainder of the half. Diarra made the free throw.

If Soriano had been able to complete the dunk, the Johnnies would have been up by 15 to eight and dropping back into a defensive position. Instead, the three-point play by Diarra made the score 13-11, still in favor of St. John’s but a five-point turnaround. The Johnnies lost the game by five points.

Of course, an analysis like this hardly predicts a different outcome in the game. But couple that one play with the basket taken away from the Johnnies at the end of the first half when Jenkins’ layup was a split second too late, and the impossible dream might have come true.

The bottom line in this game was that the more talented Connecticut team enjoyed a top performance from their guards and prevailed.

Fans were proud of the Johnnies after this performance and confident of their success in future tournament games, whether in the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.

The Waiting Game

Four games were of focus on Saturday night. The favorites had leads in the first half in two of the four games: Florida Atlantic versus Temple and Colorado versus Oregon. The underdogs pulled through in the second half. The second two games were competitive throughout. St. John’s fans were tweeting, “Just let us get two of the four games.” But the stars aligned against the Johnnies in all four games.

The impossible dream of upsetting the Huskies ended with a picture of Daniss Jenkins and Joel Soriano sadly walking off the court, never to play for the Red Storm again.

Summary

It was a memorable year. The six-game win streak near the end of the season, which included a blowout win over Seton Hall in the Big East tournament, was a joy to watch for St. John’s fans. Fans from all Big East teams expressed respect for both the Connecticut Huskies and the Johnnies after their epic 96-91 Big East semifinal contest.

Why St. John’s did not join other Big East teams in the NIT tournament is a disappointment for fans and players alike. The team deserves the opportunity to play in that tournament. The excuse of needing to focus on the coming year and deny these seniors and transfer students a chance to wear the red and white for at least one more game is just plain wrong.

The last time the team won in the National Invitational Tournament was in 2003. What better recruiting tool could there be for recruits than seeing the Johnnies perform in the NIT and then challenging them to say, “I want to be on the team that makes it to the NCAA tournament next year.”