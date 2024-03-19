Cruz Davis enters transfer portal

The first of several expected St. John’s roster moves has been made.

Sophomore guard Cruz Davis will enter the transfer portal, according to The Athletic’s Tobias Bass.

NEWS: St. John’s guard Cruz Davis plans to enter the transfer portal a source told @TheAthleticCBB



Davis medically redshirted this year but is former 3⭐️ recruit that averaged 6.5 points last season at Iona pic.twitter.com/lFKH232SNG — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) March 19, 2024

Davis only played in four games and averaged 1.8 points per game before multiple injuries sidelined him for the majority of the season. He was medically redshirted in order to maintain three more years of eligibility.

Prior to playing at St. John’s, the Plano, Texas native spent his freshman season at Iona under head coach Rick Pitino. In 24 games and 7 starts, Davis averaged 6.5 points and 1.0 assists on 41.9% shooting from the field and 31.7% from three during the 2022-23 season. He followed Pitino to Queens last spring, transferring to St. John’s alongside Daniss Jenkins and Sadiku Ibine Ayo.

As a result of Davis’s transfer, St. John’s will now have three open scholarship slots for the 2024-24 season.