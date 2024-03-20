St. John’s interested in Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi

Rick Pitino and his staff are targeting a popular local player who has worn a different shade of red these past four years.

Adam Zagoria reported on Wednesday that St. John’s, per a source, “will be involved” in Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi. After the 2023-24 season, the former Roselle Catholic standout will have one more year of eligibility.

Omoruyi officially entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon after enjoying a successful four-year stint with the Scarlet Knights. The former four-star center from Benin City, Nigeria, was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team in the last two seasons.

Across 121 games, 104 starts, and four seasons with Rutgers, Omoruyi logged 1,251 points, 933 rebounds, and 221 blocks. He helped the Scarlet Knights earn two NCAA tournament appearances during his time in Piscataway, including Rutgers’s first NCAA tournament win in 38 years in 2021.

This season, Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds on 51% shooting from the field in 32 starts.

Omoruyi had arguably his best season as a lockdown rim protector. His 2.9 blocks per game average ranked first in the Big Ten and third nationally, and his 90.1 defensive rating also ranked first in the Big Ten and 13th nationally.

In 2023, Omoruyi was named to the All-Big Ten second-team by the media and third-team by the conference’s coaches.

St. John’s is in dire need of a starting center next season after the graduation of Joel Soriano. If Omoruyi commits to St. John’s, he will immediately enter the conversation as the best defensive player in next season’s Big East.