Butler transfer guard DJ Davis to visit St. John’s on Monday

The Red Storm are on the hunt for an intra-conference sharpshooter.

Butler transfer guard D.J. Davis has scheduled an on-campus visit at St. John’s this Monday, as Derek Murray first reported.

DJ Davis will be taking a visit to St. John’s on Monday, per source. pic.twitter.com/J0ab7tS3xV — Derek Murray (@Derek__Murray) March 27, 2024

Ranked as the 25th best transfer recruit according to 247Sports, Davis was the third-leading scorer in his only season for the Bulldogs, averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and starting in all 33 games. He will have one more season of eligibility after the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-1 guard played as an off-ball sharpshooter while serving as a secondary ball-handler to former St. John’s star Posh Alexander. Davis shot 53.6% from two-point range, 35.1% from three, and a nation’s-best 95% from the free throw line.

Before playing at Butler, Davis spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at UC Irvine, where he averaged 11.4 points on 39.6% shooting from the field and 37.6% from three.

Rick Pitino and his staff are also making progress on recruiting other portal entrants. Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi has rescheduled an official visit to next week after originally canceling it this Monday, March 25, due to a scheduling constraint. Miami transfer Bensley Joseph completed a campus visit on Sunday afternoon, and St. John’s has serious interest in Joseph.