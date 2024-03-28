 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unique Drake to participate in 2024 Women’s Senior College All-Star Game, State Farm College Three-Point Championship

The fifth-year guard will represent St. John’s a couple more times on a national stage

By Thomas Cavanagh
St. John’s Red Storm guard Unique Drake (1) looks on during the fourth quarter of a second round college women’s basketball game of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament between the St. John’s Red Storm and the Toledo Rockets on March 24, 2024 at Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

St. John’s graduate guard Unique Drake has been invited to a pair of nationally televised events ahead of National Championship weekend.

Drake will participate in the women’s three-point shooting contest in the State Farm College Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championship in Phoenix, Arizona, and the Women’s Senior College All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the St. John’s athletics department.

Unique Drake is coming off the best season of her five-year collegiate career, earning a unanimous All-Big East First Team selection at the end of the 2023-24 season. She averaged a team-high 18.4 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field, 36.9% from three, and 82.4% from the free-throw line and starting all 33 games for the Red Storm. Drake also knocked down 79 three-pointers this season, ranking second in the Big East.

Both events will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The State Farm Three-Point Championship airs on ESPN on April 4 at 8 p.m., and the Senior College All-Star Game airs on ESPN2 on April 6 at 3:30 p.m. (all times Eastern).

