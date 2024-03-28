Unique Drake to participate in 2024 Women’s Senior College All-Star Game, State Farm College Three-Point Championship

St. John’s graduate guard Unique Drake has been invited to a pair of nationally televised events ahead of National Championship weekend.

Drake will participate in the women’s three-point shooting contest in the State Farm College Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championship in Phoenix, Arizona, and the Women’s Senior College All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the St. John’s athletics department.

Unique Drake is coming off the best season of her five-year collegiate career, earning a unanimous All-Big East First Team selection at the end of the 2023-24 season. She averaged a team-high 18.4 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field, 36.9% from three, and 82.4% from the free-throw line and starting all 33 games for the Red Storm. Drake also knocked down 79 three-pointers this season, ranking second in the Big East.

Both events will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The State Farm Three-Point Championship airs on ESPN on April 4 at 8 p.m., and the Senior College All-Star Game airs on ESPN2 on April 6 at 3:30 p.m. (all times Eastern).