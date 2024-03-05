St. John’s Blows Out Struggling DePaul, 104-77

St. John’s seems to be falling in love with blowouts and double-digit wins as they add another one at DePaul, 104-77.

To close out conference play, the Johnnies have to play a DePaul team that is 0-18 in conference and a Georgetown team that hasn’t faired much better going 2-17 in conference. Realistically, all the Red Storm had to do was not come out flat in both games and they have a shot at a first round bye in the Big East Tournament next week.

So when Daniss Jenkins picked up 2 fouls in the first 6 minutes, and Coach Rick Pitino’s seeming phobia of running the offense through Joel Soriano since late January, a little concern started creeping in that this was going to be the last Georgetown game all over again. To make matters worse, it was a single-possession game with 9 minutes to go in the first half.

However, several Johnnies have come a long way this year and even in the past few weeks. Jordan Dingle, who for several games this season, disappeared for long stretches while he was on the floor. In the first half, he handle much of the ball-handling responsibilities with Jenkins on the bench and led the team in first half scoring with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3FG) and 5 assists.

Chris Ledlum has been one of the worst players in the county in terms of scoring at the rim (52% shooting percentage at the rim), and he was a clean 4 of 4 at the rim in the first half, and likely would have made another one if Jalen Terry hadn’t swiped him in the face towards the end of the half.

It’s certainly a warm and fuzzy way of looking at a game against likely the worst Big East team at least in the last decade, but these are huge strides since St. John’s struggled against a similarly abysmal Georgetown two weeks ago.

As a result of the progress, and a 21-2 run to close out the half, St. John’s went into the half up 54-28.

There was no letdown in the second half. The Johnnies weren’t satisfied with their 26-point halftime lead, so they grew it.

After about 10 minutes or so, Coach Pitino brought in freshman Simeon Wilcher and the point guard in waiting demonstrated that he might be a secret weapon and heat-check guy if the score is looking dicey come tournament time. For the game, Wilcher had a career high 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3FG).

More holistically, St. John’s has been middle of the pack in the Big East in terms of assists per game with just under 15 per game. Tonight, St. John’s had 26 assists, with Dingle leading the way with 6 assists.

Finally, if you were bored with this game, you weren’t the only one.

Tonight's game is gettin so far out of hand that Rick Pitino is engaging with the DePaul student section asking who they want him to put in.



I haven't quite seen that before, but it's safe to say DePaul has reached rock bottom as a program. — Thomas Gorski (@ThomasGorski33) March 6, 2024

Coach Pitino seemed so purportedly bored, he let the dozens of DePaul students in attendance leave their mark on the game.

The clock mercifully ran out, and St. John’s took spoiling senior night to a new extreme by blowing out DePaul, 104-77.

Next, the Red Storm close out the regular season against Georgetown at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at noon.

St. John’s Red Storm

Jordan Dingle: 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3FG), 1 rebound, 6 assists

Chris Ledlum: 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3FG), 8 rebounds, 3 assists

Nahiem Alleyne: 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3FG), 5 rebounds, 4 assists

DePaul Blue Demons

Chico Carter, Jr.: 23 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3FG), 5 rebounds, 6 assists

Elijah Fisher: 10 points (5-7 FG), 2 rebounds, 2 assists