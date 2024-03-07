Daniss Jenkins can taste NCAA bid, but he wants more than a ticket to the big dance

Daniss Jenkins remembers his first NCAA tournament experience vividly. The elaborate police escort whisked him, coach Rick Pitino, and his Iona teammates into Albany’s MVP Arena as if they were members of a presidential family. The vociferous army of UConn fans and Iona fans’ smaller yet pronounced presence provided the game’s soundtrack. The overwhelming amount of attention paid by the energized fans in the arena and the millions more watching on television.

Of course, he was there to compete and pull off an upset first and foremost, but it is difficult not to get swept into the spectacle of March Madness. The Gaels would end up empty-handed in their pursuit of an upset win, falling to eventual national champions UConn, 87-63. When Jenkins decided to follow his head coach, Rick Pitino, and commit to St. John’s last spring, the mission was clear: they needed to not only return to the NCAA tournament but last long in the tournament.

“We got there, but we got knocked out,” Jenkins said on Thursday, “I want us to be pumped to get there, but I want to go far. I don’t want to make the tournament to say we made it. It’s one thing to get there but to win there, it’s unbelievable.”

With an overall record of 18-12, five Quad 1 wins, and multiple predictive metrics ranking the Red Storm as one of the nation’s top 40 teams, St. John’s is in a solid position to clinch their first NCAA tournament berth in five years.

It’s a stark contrast from where St. John’s stood only three weeks ago when they blew a 19-point lead in a 68-62 loss to Seton Hall that punctuated a nightmarish stretch of eight defeats in ten games. After that game, Rick Pitino dropped his now-infamous postgame press conference, where he ripped multiple players by name for several reasons. Pitino never directed criticism toward Jenkins in that press conference, but that did not stop Jenkins from finding motivation in his coach’s comments.

“[Pitino] wasn’t trying to talk down on the players he recruited; that was the truth at the time,” Jenkins said, “So it was on us to come together and challenge each other to change that.”

Jenkins and the Red Storm have answered the bell since, winning their last four games since Pitino gave his incendiary press conference, including their last three by double-digits. Jenkins had his finest performance in a Red Storm uniform during this streak, tallying a season-high 27 points in a statement win over No. 15 Creighton.

“After we won a game, I told [Pitino], ‘Are we laterally slow now?” Jenkins recalls.

In this helter-skelter season of St. John’s basketball, Daniss Jenkins’s dependability has been a rare constant. Rick Pitino described him as “the perfect recruit” on Thursday, praising the combination of his love for the game, motor, athleticism, and desire to improve.

It’s almost criminal that Saturday’s game will be the last regular season game Jenkins will play for St. John’s, as it seems we only just got to know the competitive combo guard out of Dallas. Jenkins is already among the most impactful one-year players the Red Storm have ever had. He can cement a legacy at St. John’s if he helps the Red Storm realize their goal of reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time in years, and he could build on it if he can help them accomplish even more.