St. John’s officially unveils plans for new basketball practice facility

St. John’s will receive a much-needed facilities upgrade in the coming years.

First reported by Olivia Seaman of St. John’s student newspaper, The Torch, President Rev. Brian Shanley originally announced plans for the construction of a new practice facility for the men’s and women’s basketball programs in the Gate 4 parking lot adjacent to Belson Stadium on March 4 in an email sent to the student body. On Friday afternoon, the university sent the first renderings and more details on the project in an official press release.

According to the university’s press release, the 50,000-square-foot basketball practice facility will feature courts, locker rooms, training and strength areas, office and film rooms, interactive recruiting spaces, and more.

“In this fast-changing world of modern college athletics that includes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes, an active transfer portal, and increasing competition, it is critically important for St. John’s to have state-of-the-art facilities and support services,” said Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., St. John’s University President in Friday’s press release.

Both basketball programs have used Taffner Fieldhouse as their practice facility since 2005, but the space is also shared with intramural sports and student recreation. Now, both programs will have their own dedicated practice facility replete with the necessary amenities for a Big East program.

The university has contracted global design architecture firm Gensler to begin the facility’s design phase. The San Francisco-based firm has designed major sporting facilities such as Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Chase Center in San Francisco, and the Moody Center in Austin. Gensler also led the development of the D’Angelo Center, the student center for St. John’s University, back in 2009.

Donors will fund a significant portion of the new facility, and naming opportunities will be available to help contribute to the project.