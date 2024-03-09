St. John’s vs. Georgetown men’s basketball preview and game thread

Senior Day is always an emotional event. Tomorrow, Chris Ledlum, Daniss Jenkins, Joel Soriano, Jordan Dingle, Nahiem Alleyne, and Sean Conway will be honored in a pregame ceremony before playing in the final regular season game of their collegiate careers.

There is also business to be handled. The Georgetown Hoyas are only playing for pride on Saturday afternoon, as they are locked into the 10-seed for the Big East tournament after a disappointing first season at the Hilltop for Ed Cooley.

The Red Storm are heavy favorites, but the Hoyas have a wild card up their sleeves in the volcanic scorer Jayden Epps, who accrued 31 points and almost willed Georgetown to a 19-point comeback over St. John’s in their first meeting.

The Hoyas want nothing more than to play spoiler against their historic rival, St. John’s, in a game they cannot afford to lose if they’re going to make the NCAA tournament.

Game information

Who: St. John’s Red Storm (18-12, 10-9) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (9-21, 2-17)

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FOX

Radio: Learfield Red Storm Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 389

Opening Odds: St. John’s (-16.5), O/U of 155.5

Series History: St. John’s leads 66-57. The Red Storm have won the last six meetings.

Résumé review

St. John’s is 18-12 overall, and they are tied for fifth in the Big East standings with a conference record of 10-9. They can clinch the fifth seed in the Big East tournament with a win and a loss from Providence versus UConn, among other scenarios.

Big East Tournament Seeding - The Final 32 Scenarios: pic.twitter.com/9XxTJijBmI — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) March 7, 2024

St. John’s is currently ranked 27th in KenPom and 37th in NET while holding the 24th-best strength of schedule rating in KenPom. Their records by NET quadrants are as follows, with game-by-game results on bballnet.com.

4-9 in Quad 1 games

5-2 in Quad 2 games

3-1 in Quad 3 games

6-0 in Quad 4 games

After Colorado beat Oregon on the road on Thursday night, they moved into the NET top 30 and pushed Villanova to 31st, reducing St. John’s 70-50 home win over the Wildcats into a Quad 2 win.

Facing Georgetown (NET #205) at home gives St. John’s a chance to claim a Quad 4 win.

According to Bracket Matrix’s latest update on March 8, St. John’s is seeded in 66 of 76 different bracketologies with an average seed of 10.80.

Injury update

No injury news for St. John’s.

Know the enemy

A case could be made that this year’s Georgetown could be worse than the 2021-22 squad that finished winless in Big East play. This season, the Hoyas have a KenPom adjusted efficiency margin (the predictive margin of victory or defeat against a hypothetical 50th percentile team in the country) of -3.02 compared to the -0.48 adjusted efficiency margin in their infamous 0-19 Big East season.

Other than sweeping arguably the worst power conference team in modern college basketball history, the Hoyas have been winless against everyone else in the Big East. The closest they came to beating a school not named DePaul was twice against Xavier. They lost their road meeting by one point, then blew a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining in their home meeting.

The aforementioned Jayden Epps carries the flag for the Hoyas offense, averaging 18.8 points per game on 40.6% from two and 28.6% from three in the four games since his first meeting against St. John’s. His backcourt contemporary is Dontrez Styles, who scored in double-figures in his last four games while shooting a much more efficient 62.5% from two and 38.9% from three.

Supreme Cook will hold down the interior, averaging 7.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in his last four while logging a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double in the loss to Xavier.

Rowan Brumbaugh has proven to be an exciting guard for the Hoyas’ rebuild. The redshirt freshman has averaged 11.6 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field and 57.9% from three since the start of February.

Storylines to follow

Staving Off Senioritis - Seniors Ledlum, Dingle, Jenkins, and Alleyne were four of the six players to score in double figures in the Red Storm’s 104-77 win over DePaul. At the same time, Joel Soriano wasn’t far behind with 9 points.

Bubble Trouble - A win against Georgetown would do virtually nothing for the Red Storm’s tournament profile, but a blowout win like the one they enjoyed against DePaul on Tuesday night could improve predictive metrics that the selection committee considers like KenPom and NET.

Threes in Bunches - During their four-game winning streak, St. John’s are shooting 41.1% from three, making 7.5 triples on 18.3 attempts per game.

Keys to the game

Contain Epps - Jayden Epps went nuclear and gave St. John’s a scare in the Red Storm’s first meeting with Georgetown, but Georgetown doesn’t have an offensive player dynamic enough to take attention away from Epps. If the Red Storm can control Epps’s production, they can shrink Georgetown’s narrow window for a potential upset.

Play faster when defending in transition - Georgetown ran roughshod on the Red Storm after halftime in their game back in February, scoring 53 second-half points. That’s inexcusable, but St. John’s has allowed fewer fastbreak opportunities in the three games since their 90-85 win over the Hoyas.

Press with caution - The Hoyas have a 16.6% turnover percentage in conference play, making them one of the most charitable teams in the Big East. But they have enough talented ball-handlers to break full-court pressure, as seen earlier against St. John’s. Playing with the support of an energized home crowd could potentially give St. John’s a better chance of frustrating Georgetown with the press, but the Red Storm must be willing to adapt if the Hoyas shake off the pressure as they did in their first game with the Johnnies.

Prediction

Throw the records out of the window tomorrow. Georgetown would love not only to spoil St. John’s Senior Day but ruin the Red Storm’s chances of making the NCAA tournament. The Hoyas might take an early lead, but St. John’s is playing a confident and cohesive style of basketball that Georgetown cannot match for all forty minutes. St. John’s wins, 83-62.