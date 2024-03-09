St. John’s leans on clutch defense, outlasts Georgetown to preserve March Madness hopes

St. John’s tempted fate on Saturday, but their March Madness hopes will live to see another day.

The Red Storm pulled away from the Hoyas in a back-and-forth contest, winning 86-78 to avoid stepping on a landmine that would jeopardize their chances of reaching the NCAA tournament.

For the first few minutes after tip-off, it appeared St. John’s would treat the 16,127 fans in attendance with a leisurely drubbing of a bottom-feeding Big East program. St. John’s took a 10-0 lead, then maintained a decent 17-8 edge entering the under-12 media timeout. Daniss Jenkins scored 11 of his team-high 23 points before the timeout.

Georgetown’s offense woke up from their slumber following the timeout. Jayden Epps knifed through the paint for multiple contested layups, and a Dontrez Styles three punctuated a 14-4 Hoya run to give Georgetown their first lead of the game at 22-21.

St. John’s reclaimed their lead with a three from above the break by Nahiem Alleyne before the under-8 media timeout, plus two free throws from Daniss Jenkins pushed them ahead, 26-22.

Still, Epps haunted the Red Storm by scoring the following five points, including a step-back three to give the Hoyas a 27-26 lead with 5:43 remaining.

After a couple of paint buckets from St. John’s, Epps continued racking up baskets, with two straight makes inside the arc to give him 13 first-half points before a breakaway dunk by Drew Fielder gave Georgetown a 33-32 lead.

St. John’s would close the half on a strong 7-2 run, bookended by threes from Glenn Taylor before the under-4 media timeout and a cold-blooded Nahiem Alleyne triple in the dying moments of the first half, giving the Red Storm a 39-35 halftime lead.

NaHIEM Alleyne for three at the halftime buzzer pic.twitter.com/0OQMGnKC7f — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) March 9, 2024

The second half followed a pattern. St. John’s would get a stop, but they would be unable to string baskets together because of a bad turnover. The Red Storm would give up six of their 14 total turnovers in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

They held a 50-43 lead after three Jordan Dingle free throws, but Georgetown managed to shrink their deficit to 61-60 with 7:50 remaining after Jayden Epps silenced the Garden crowd with two straight baskets in the paint, forcing Rick Pitino to call a timeout.

Epps scored 23 points and torched the Red Storm defense every time he drove inside. Rick Pitino made a crucial adjustment, switching R.J. Luis onto Epps for the final seven minutes of action. The sophomore wing, who regularly got into foul trouble and did not practice half of the time due to shin splints, was tasked to guard Georgetown’s best player.

In those final seven minutes, R.J. Luis allowed Jayden Epps to score zero points. Luis not only shut down Epps in the clutch, but he also single-handedly flipped the momentum in this game.

Holding a 65-62 lead with 5:30 remaining, Luis glided to the rim and banked in a floater. On the next possession, he stole Supreme Cook’s dribble hand-off pass and drew a shooting foul on the fastbreak on the other end. Stunningly, he missed both free throws, but he would redeem himself by stripping the ball from Epps at mid-court and breaking away for a two-handed slam to send the Garden into a tizzy.

St. John’s continued to feed off the crowd’s energy in the following minutes. With four minutes remaining, Joel Soriano blocked not one but two Supreme Cook layup attempts before forcing an out-of-bounds turnover on Cook. On the next possession, Chris Ledlum cleaned up a Jordan Dingle missed three, fought through the contact to score a layup and draw the foul, and created bedlam at the Garden.

The Red Storm have MSG POPPIN! ⚡️⛈️@StJohnsBBall pic.twitter.com/0ck4P2onl1 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 9, 2024

Ledlum made the and-one free throw to give St. John’s a ten-point lead. Georgetown continued to fight back with threes by Dontrez Styles, Wayne Bristol, and Jay Heath, shrinking the Red Storm deficit again to five. However, the Red Storm held the Hoyas off with points in the paint from Ledlum and Luis, plus clutch free throws from Daniss Jenkins, to put any Georgetown upset bid to rest.

The Red Storm will enter the Big East tournament with a 19-12 record and a 11-9 record against Big East, their first winning conference season since 2020-21 and their first in a full conference slate since 2010-11.

