St. John’s wing Glenn Taylor Jr. enters transfer portal

More changes are being made to the 2024-25 St. John’s men’s basketball roster. Glenn Taylor Jr. has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

NEWS: St. John’s guard Glenn Taylor Jr. will enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports. https://t.co/rzZr73gGuq pic.twitter.com/SkjI3v7jff — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 2, 2024

According to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller, Taylor’s portal entry was a mutual decision between him and Rick Pitino’s staff.

Taylor averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 33 games and 21 starts while shooting 47.9% from two and 42.4% from three in the 2023-24 season. The Las Vegas native transferred to St. John’s last April after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Oregon State, where he averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 62 games for the Beavers.

After struggling to find a role for most of this season, Taylor caught fire and was an integral player during the Red Storm’s six-game winning streak near the end of the season.

In St. John’s 80-66 win over No. 15 Creighton on February 25, Taylor was tasked to defend leading scorer Baylor Scheierman for most of the game and held the Bluejays’ star player to 4-of-16 shooting from the field. The next game, he scored a season-high 17 points and made five of seven threes in an 82-59 blowout of Butler.

Taylor becomes the third St. John’s player to enter the transfer portal, next to Drissa Traore and Cruz Davis. St. John’s has five scholarship spots available after Taylor’s portal entry.