Jordan Dingle and Chris Ledlum apply for fifth-year waivers

Two Red Storm seniors are taking long-shot chances at playing one more year.

Jordan Dingle and Chris Ledlum have both applied for fifth-year waivers, according to Adam Zagoria.

St. John's stars Chris Ledlum and Jordan Dingle both applied for an NCAA waiver to try to get another year due to losing the COVID year because the Ivy League chose not to play that year, Rick Pitino told me. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 4, 2024

Both players started their college basketball careers in the Ivy League, Dingle at Penn and Ledlum at Harvard. Each player missed the 2020-21 season after the Ivy League canceled winter athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to winter sport student-athletes who chose to play in the 2020-21 season, but Ledlum and Dingle were not given that choice.

Ledlum and Dingle transferred to St. John’s during the 2023-24 season to use their fourth and final year of eligibility.

Both players’ waiver applications are unlikely to be accepted, but in the improbable scenario where both players are granted waivers, St. John’s will have ten scholarship players for the 2024-25 season.

Dingle and Ledlum struggled to adapt to the challenges of Big East play at first, but they each found their rhythm in the homestretch of this season.

Dingle averaged 15.7 points and 2.1 assists on 57.9% from the field, 37.5% from three, and 90% from the free throw line in his final seven games of the 2023-24 season, compared to his season averages of 11.6 points, 1.7 assists, 44% from the field, 31% from three, and 75% from the free throw line.

In that same seven-game span, Ledlum averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds on 54.5% shooting from the field, 46.7% from three, and 85.7% from the free throw line. Across the entire season, Ledlum averaged a less impressive 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 43% from the field, 32% from three, and 71% from the free throw line.