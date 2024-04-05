St. John’s transfer target Bensley Joseph commits to Providence

Rick Pitino and his staff will have to continue searching for their first transfer commitment of this cycle.

Miami guard and major St. John’s target Bensley Joseph has committed to Big East rival Providence on Friday afternoon, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

NEWS: Miami transfer guard Bensley Joseph has committed to Providence, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-2 Joseph averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Chose the Friars over St. John’s.



Story: https://t.co/h8Sgr8NSnX pic.twitter.com/6i5m61CPhJ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 5, 2024

St. John’s was a very realistic landing spot for Joseph. The senior guard from Arlington, Massachusetts, took an official visit to the Queens campus on Sunday, March 24.

Joseph started in 27 of 32 games for the Hurricanes this season, serving as a 3-and-D guard. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 40.8% from the field, 36.4% from three, and 78% from free throws in the 2023-24 season. After this season, the former four-star recruit will have one more season of eligibility remaining.

There won’t be much recruiting movement during this one-week recruiting dead period, which ends next Thursday, April 11. Today, Rick Pitino and his staff had a video conference meeting with North Texas transfer Aaron Scott. Drexel forward Amari Williams has scheduled an official visit with St. John’s after the dead period ends, and the team is still in contact with Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi.